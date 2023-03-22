Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 113.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

