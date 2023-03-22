Capital One Financial Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,318,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 781,893 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

