FY2025 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Decreased by Zacks Research

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $13.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.60. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $10.82 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $180.46 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

