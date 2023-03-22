Immunovant, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunovant in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.68). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08).

Immunovant Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMVT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

IMVT opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,812.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,812.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 3.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

