Transform Wealth LLC Invests $380,000 in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.