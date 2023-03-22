Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Trimmed by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,120 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

