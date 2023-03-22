Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Trading Down 0.0 %

BA opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.