Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 7,963 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

