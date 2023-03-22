Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.37.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

