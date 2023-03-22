Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $68,951,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $63,639,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 214.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.