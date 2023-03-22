IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.5 %

IDXX stock opened at $495.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.69. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.