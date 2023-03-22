Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,928 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,768,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance
Shares of PSEP opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.
