Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 116,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $198.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.48.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

