Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Home Depot accounts for about 0.4% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.51 and a 200-day moving average of $303.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $293.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.