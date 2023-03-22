Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.89. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

