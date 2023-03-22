Transform Wealth LLC Sells 3,332 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE CFG opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.