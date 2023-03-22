Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

