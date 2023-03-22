British American Tobacco p.l.c. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.696 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

