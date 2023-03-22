British American Tobacco p.l.c. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.696 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
British American Tobacco has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.
British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
