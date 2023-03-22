Transform Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 22,868 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

MLPX stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.