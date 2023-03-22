iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,471,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,715,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,779,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $328.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.08. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $402.33.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

