iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

