Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $130,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.3% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 87.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $28.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

