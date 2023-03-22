VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 384.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 413.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 667.97 ($8.20). The company has a market capitalization of £377.76 million, a PE ratio of 402.17 and a beta of 1.60.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

