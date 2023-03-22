VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 384.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 413.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 667.97 ($8.20). The company has a market capitalization of £377.76 million, a PE ratio of 402.17 and a beta of 1.60.
