First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

