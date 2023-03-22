Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Intellicheck Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

