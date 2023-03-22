HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 242.87% from the stock’s current price.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ INKT opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.64. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.