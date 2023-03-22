BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s current price.
BELLUS Health Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $977.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BELLUS Health
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
