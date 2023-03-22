BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s current price.

BELLUS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $977.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BELLUS Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.