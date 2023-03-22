Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adobe Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $374.22 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.36 and a 200-day moving average of $333.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.