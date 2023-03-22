Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Cloudflare Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:NET opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

