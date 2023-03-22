FY2023 EPS Estimates for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised by Analyst

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adobe in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software company will earn $12.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.90. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2024 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $374.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.61. The company has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

