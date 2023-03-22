Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSE:HEX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSE:HEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF in a research note on Tuesday.

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEX stock opened at C$6.40 on Wednesday. Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of C$6.28 and a 1 year high of C$7.74.

