USDX [Kava] (USDX) One Day Volume Hits $362,669.24

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $94.45 million and $362,669.24 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,199.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00471858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00134126 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00031156 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.84675307 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $524,314.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

