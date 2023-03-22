Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.66.

Taboola.com stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.42 million, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,998,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,903,139 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

