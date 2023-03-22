TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

TFFP stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.70.

In related news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,780 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 217,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

