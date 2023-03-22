Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €60.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($64.52) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BC8. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Bechtle in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on Bechtle in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bechtle Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of BC8 opened at €42.15 ($45.32) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a 52-week high of €53.90 ($57.96). The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

