BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Lowered to $4.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

BlackBerry stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.58. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,150 shares of company stock valued at $68,017. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 26.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 113,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

