Morgan Stanley Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $135.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.80. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. Lear’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

