Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

MGNI has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research downgraded Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.16. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Magnite by 70.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

