ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONON. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.
ON Stock Performance
Shares of ONON stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.