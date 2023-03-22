ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONON. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of ON by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

