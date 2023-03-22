Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
NYSE RTO opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $35.54.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.
