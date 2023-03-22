Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

Abcam Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 3,392.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,687,000 after buying an additional 16,960,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abcam by 1,910.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after buying an additional 7,143,012 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abcam by 2,741.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after buying an additional 5,692,888 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.