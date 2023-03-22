Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Abcam Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
