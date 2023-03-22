Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

