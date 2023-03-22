Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Auckland International Airport Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.
About Auckland International Airport
