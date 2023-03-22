ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. ON has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in ON by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

