Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 132 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $374.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.