Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
HIVE stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $275.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.70.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
