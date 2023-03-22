Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HIVE stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $275.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 786.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

