Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.20% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.
2U Stock Up 4.4 %
2U stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.12.
Institutional Trading of 2U
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.
About 2U
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2U (TWOU)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.