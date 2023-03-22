Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

2U stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. 2U has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

