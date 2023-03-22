Chardan Capital Increases Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Price Target to $9.00

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.92. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.
Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile
Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.