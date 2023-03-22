Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.85% from the company’s current price.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of COYA opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Coya Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 5.79% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.