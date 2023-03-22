Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 405.32% from the stock’s previous close.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $222.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 102,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 218,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

