Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 405.32% from the stock’s previous close.
IPSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.
Century Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $222.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.