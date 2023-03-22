FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.